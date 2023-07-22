1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,085. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

