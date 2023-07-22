1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $11.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,389,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.92. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.50.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

