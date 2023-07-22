1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 101,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 121,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 476,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,501. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

