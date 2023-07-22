1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,815,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,545,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. HSBC cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

