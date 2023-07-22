1Spatial (LON:SPA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.78

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.78 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 48.26 ($0.63). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.66), with a volume of 186,367 shares.

1Spatial Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £55.94 million, a PE ratio of 5,050.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Get 1Spatial alerts:

Insider Activity at 1Spatial

In related news, insider Claire Milverton acquired 83,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £40,033.44 ($52,344.98). 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 1Spatial

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1Spatial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Spatial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.