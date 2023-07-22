27,474 Shares in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $490.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.21% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $166.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.