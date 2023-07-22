55,185 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 252,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 372,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 29.1% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 21,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

