A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald Sells 7,108 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,108 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.08, for a total transaction of $3,895,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,376,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,511,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

On Wednesday, July 19th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total transaction of $5,571,181.12.

On Monday, July 17th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,538 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.97, for a total transaction of $4,175,825.86.

On Friday, July 14th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 8,782 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.19, for a total transaction of $4,814,204.58.

On Wednesday, July 12th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total value of $4,153,800.42.

On Monday, July 10th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total value of $1,058,804.50.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of CACC traded down $7.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $546.69. 64,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $617.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56). The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.