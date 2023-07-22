Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

CRM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,529,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,034. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $222.13 billion, a PE ratio of 600.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 973,248 shares of company stock valued at $206,391,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

