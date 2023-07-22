Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,959 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.23. 20,181,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,011,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

