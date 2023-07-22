Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 387 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,796,000 after purchasing an additional 502,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,876,000 after purchasing an additional 468,733 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

PGR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,288,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,667. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

