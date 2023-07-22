Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.0% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.68. 9,898,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,138,909. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.