Abbey plc (LON:ABBY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,600 ($20.92) and traded as low as GBX 1,575 ($20.59). Abbey shares last traded at GBX 1,600 ($20.92), with a volume of 83,347 shares traded.

Abbey Trading Up 9,900.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,600 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,600. The company has a market cap of £334.03 million and a PE ratio of 12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Abbey Company Profile

Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.

