AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Price Performance
NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.36. The firm has a market cap of $253.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
