Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,242.54

Abcam plc (LON:ABC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,242.54 ($16.25) and traded as high as GBX 1,259 ($16.46). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,226 ($16.03), with a volume of 6,372,291 shares changing hands.
Abcam Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,226 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,242.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60. The firm has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 20,433.33.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abcam
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.