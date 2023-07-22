Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $37,752,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 469,330 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after acquiring an additional 444,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,135,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,164,000 after acquiring an additional 434,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5,261.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 384,096 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE BEPC opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

