Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys Shares of 1,671 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

PLD stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average is $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

