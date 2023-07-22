Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $245,000 Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

BDN opened at $4.63 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $795.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $129.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 8.36%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.41%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 304.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 163 properties and 23.0 million square feet as of March 31, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

