Abundance Wealth Counselors Lowers Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.4 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

