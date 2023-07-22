Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases Shares of 2,765 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.20 and a 200 day moving average of $132.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

