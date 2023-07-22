ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) PT Lowered to C$45.50

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$45.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on ADENTRA from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.
ADENTRA Price Performance
Shares of HDIUF opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. ADENTRA has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.
ADENTRA Increases Dividend
About ADENTRA
ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ADENTRA
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.