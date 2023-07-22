ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) PT Lowered to C$45.50

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$45.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on ADENTRA from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

ADENTRA Price Performance

Shares of HDIUF opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. ADENTRA has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.

ADENTRA Increases Dividend

About ADENTRA

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.09. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.

