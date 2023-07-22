Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Boosted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 565.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 369,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,247,000 after purchasing an additional 314,274 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.6 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.16.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

