Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $172,363,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after acquiring an additional 700,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $94.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.80. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

