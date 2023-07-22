Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

