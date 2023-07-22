Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 972 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

PSK opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

