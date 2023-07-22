aelf (ELF) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $174.74 million and $4.76 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002262 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002415 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000979 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,629,690 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.