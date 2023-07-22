Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aeva Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of AEVA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 671,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,058. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,552.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEVA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

