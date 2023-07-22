AGF Management (AGFMF) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,228 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AGF Management to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

AGF Management pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.8%. AGF Management pays out 154.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 1,196.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AGF Management is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AGF Management and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AGF Management N/A N/A 8.23 AGF Management Competitors $540.94 million $13.85 million 11.05

Profitability

AGF Management’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AGF Management. AGF Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares AGF Management and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGF Management N/A N/A N/A AGF Management Competitors 348.96% 7.15% 4.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AGF Management and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGF Management 0 1 0 0 2.00 AGF Management Competitors 1057 4722 6252 87 2.44

AGF Management presently has a consensus target price of $8.95, suggesting a potential upside of 55.38%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 75.13%. Given AGF Management’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AGF Management has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of AGF Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AGF Management peers beat AGF Management on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages. With approximately $53 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol [AGF.B].

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.