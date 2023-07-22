AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.49

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.49 and traded as low as C$1.48. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 2,150 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$58.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.91.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

