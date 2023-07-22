Algorand (ALGO) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $902.80 million and approximately $37.67 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,794,021,104 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

