Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

BABA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.07.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $244.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 7,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.