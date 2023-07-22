ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Update

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 741,700 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 833,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,454,000 after acquiring an additional 487,520 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $14,378,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at $10,087,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALE stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.41. 272,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,533. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 85.22%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

