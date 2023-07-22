Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) Insider Acquires £24,984.12 in Stock

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Franklin purchased 50,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £24,984.12 ($32,667.52).

Alliance Pharma Stock Up 0.3 %

Alliance Pharma stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £259.27 million, a PE ratio of 3,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. Alliance Pharma plc has a 12 month low of GBX 34.14 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.20 ($1.35). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

