Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,569,000 after buying an additional 5,865,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,018,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,823 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,500 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $68.94 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

