Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,295,000 after buying an additional 119,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,894,000 after buying an additional 1,636,053 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $123.65 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.89.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.12%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

