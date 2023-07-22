Amalgamated Bank Sells 518 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,571 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina Trading Up 3.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.68.

ILMN opened at $190.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.03 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.79.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

