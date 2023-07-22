Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 951.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after buying an additional 7,819,836 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 39,180.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,193,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,580,000 after buying an additional 5,180,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,210,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.02 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.