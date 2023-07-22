American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,810 in the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

