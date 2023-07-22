American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 332.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $148.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

