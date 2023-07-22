American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00.

AMWD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.75.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $77.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 201,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

