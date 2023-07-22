Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 14.4% in June

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 52,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ASYS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Amtech Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

ASYS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 10,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $142.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Insider Activity at Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Daigle purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 4,564 shares of company stock worth $39,787 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 491.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $146,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Articles

