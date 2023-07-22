Analyzing Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) & Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Melco International Development and Industria de Diseño Textil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco International Development $2.01 billion 0.75 -$490.21 million N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil $32.79 billion 3.69 $3.81 billion $0.67 28.99

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Melco International Development.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco International Development 0 0 1 0 3.00 Industria de Diseño Textil 1 3 2 0 2.17

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Melco International Development and Industria de Diseño Textil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.00%. Given Industria de Diseño Textil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Industria de Diseño Textil is more favorable than Melco International Development.

Volatility and Risk

Melco International Development has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Industria de Diseño Textil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Melco International Development and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco International Development N/A N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats Melco International Development on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Melco International Development

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. It also involved in the development and operation of integrated casino and entertainment resort, and related activities; and operation of satellite casinos. In addition, the company provides financing, management, and property investment services. Further, it operates electronic gaming machines. The company was formerly known as The Macao Electric Lighting Company, Limited and changed its name to Melco International Development Limited in 1988. Melco International Development Limited was incorporated in 1910 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruña, Spain.

