Analyzing SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) & Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF – Get Free Report) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 122.48%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International N/A N/A N/A SkyWater Technology -11.80% -58.38% -9.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 50.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SkyWater Technology $230.91 million 1.68 -$39.59 million ($0.66) -13.21

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SkyWater Technology.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

