ANGLE (LON:AGL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.99

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.99 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 13.70 ($0.18). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 2,009,515 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of ANGLE in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.74. The company has a market capitalization of £39.09 million, a P/E ratio of -166.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 7.36.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

