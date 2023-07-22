Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMAT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $136.40 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $146.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,396 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 157,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 25,504 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

