Arboretum Ventures LLC Purchases New Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Arboretum Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 330,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,000. Inogen comprises 12.1% of Arboretum Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arboretum Ventures LLC owned 1.43% of Inogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Inogen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Inogen by 124.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inogen by 273.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Inogen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Inogen by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Inogen Stock Performance

Inogen stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 283,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,445. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $72.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

(Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.