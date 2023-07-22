Arboretum Ventures LLC Purchases New Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Arboretum Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 330,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,000. Inogen comprises 12.1% of Arboretum Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arboretum Ventures LLC owned 1.43% of Inogen at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Inogen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Inogen by 124.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inogen by 273.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Inogen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Inogen by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Inogen Stock Performance
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $72.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
