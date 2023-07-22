Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Update

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.05. The stock had a trading volume of 369,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,441. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $173.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 30.34 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

