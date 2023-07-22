Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $82.13 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

