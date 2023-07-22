Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.10.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,372,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,944,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,470,136.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.69 per share, with a total value of $100,805.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,563.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $4,372,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,944,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,470,136.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 451,234 shares of company stock worth $9,862,805 and have sold 19,421,576 shares worth $469,241,265. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 29,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Ares Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

