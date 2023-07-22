Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,236,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

